Increasing clouds overnight with severe weather on tap for Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Temperatures in the region today were in the 90s Wednesday, but there is cooldown coming Thursday, but wih a chance of some strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed majority of the area under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. This means damaging winds of 60 to 70mph and hail of quarter to baseball sized hail.

The reasoning that we are going to get severe weather is that a strong area of low pressure will be moving in from the intermountain west. With warm air moving in from the south and cold air from the north, we have he potential of seeing some strong storms.

The timing for the severe weather is Thursday afternoon into the evening. Some storms could also produce heavy rain and lightning with it too. We will continue to keep you up to date on he evolving weather conditions ahead.

