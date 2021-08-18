Advertisement

Increasing clouds overnight with severe weather on tap for Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Temperatures in the region today were in the 90s Wednesday, but there is cooldown coming Thursday, but wih a chance of some strong to severe storms.

Temperatures as of 3pm CDT/2pm MDT
Temperatures as of 3pm CDT/2pm MDT(Andre Brooks)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed majority of the area under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. This means damaging winds of 60 to 70mph and hail of quarter to baseball sized hail.

Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather
Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather(Andre Brooks)

The reasoning that we are going to get severe weather is that a strong area of low pressure will be moving in from the intermountain west. With warm air moving in from the south and cold air from the north, we have he potential of seeing some strong storms.

A low pressure system to move into the area Thursday
A low pressure system to move into the area Thursday(Andre Brooks)

The timing for the severe weather is Thursday afternoon into the evening. Some storms could also produce heavy rain and lightning with it too. We will continue to keep you up to date on he evolving weather conditions ahead.

Strong storms to push through the area Thursday evening
Strong storms to push through the area Thursday evening(Andre Brooks)

