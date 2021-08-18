UNL requiring masks in some settings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a letter to students Wednesday, the University of Nebraska Lincoln said students may be required to wear masks in some instances.

The letter signed by Chancellor Ronnie Green said face coverings “may be required in classes or academic activities where it is necessary for students to work in close proximity to each other for extended period of time.”

Chancellor Green gave examples including lab courses, performing arts, art and design studios and other experimental learning opportunities.

Chancellor Green added, “face coverings may be required in a class where the instructor or a student has immediate family members who are unable to be vaccinated. Students who wish to request this should speak with the instructor of the course.”

Classes at the University begin Monday, August 23.

Below is the full text of the email.

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff –

As I’ve walked our campuses this week, it has been incredible to see them coming to life with students moving back into the residence halls, the marching band beginning its fall camp, sorority recruitment and so many welcome activities slated.

Before the beginning of classes next Monday, August 23, I wanted to update you on some instances where face coverings may be required, so that we can safely meet our goal of providing a robust, in-person educational experience.

Face coverings may be required in classes or academic activities where it is necessary for students to work in close proximity to each other for extended period of time, such as:

Lab courses in the physical sciences, life sciences, engineering and human sciences.

Performance courses such as dance, music and theater.

Art and design studios for Architecture, Engineering, Fine and Performing Arts.

Experiential learning opportunities that require substantial physical interactions in close proximity over an extended period.

In addition, face coverings may be required in a class where the instructor or a student has immediate family members who are unable to be vaccinated. Students who wish to request this should speak with the instructor of the course.

If you are a student who has a lab or course in one of these settings, your syllabus will note that face coverings are required for the course. The Executive Vice Chancellor has provided guidance to Deans and departments with respect to approval for these requirements, which are very similar to those also being utilized at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

As a reminder, this week every student, faculty and member of the staff needs to complete a saliva-based COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status . This re-entry testing will provide us with incredibly valuable information on the rate of COVID infections on our campus, and the ability to make data-driven decisions to keep our campus safe this Fall. Also, as a reminder, weekly testing will continue for those who have not uploaded their information to our Voluntary Vaccine Registry, until such time as the health department advises we can change our testing policies. There are some specific exemptions to testing that can be found here.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, I strongly encourage you to do so.

Walk-up clinics are being held through Thursday, August 19 at the Devaney Center from 8am to 4pm. These clinics are welcome to any member of the UNL community and are being held in conjunction with the moving check-in for residence halls and sororities.

Walk-up clinics will be held on the plazas outside the City and East Campus Unions on Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26 from 10am to 2pm.

In addition, the University Health Center is offering vaccinations by appointment.

Thank you for your continued respect for one another as we continue to navigate the impacts of this global pandemic, while preserving our in-person educational experience for our students from across Nebraska, the United States and the world.

Ronnie D. Green, Ph.D. Chancellor

