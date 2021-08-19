Advertisement

17 deaths on Nebraska roads in July

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has released its traffic fatality report for July.

In total, 17 people died over the span of 15 crashes on Nebraska roads. Of the 17 killed, eight were not wearing seat belts while five were and two had seat belt usage marked as unknown.

More than half of the deaths (13) happened in rural parts of Nebraska with two taking place on the interstate. The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

One fatality involved a train and two of the deaths were pedestrians.

