24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Maxwell Allen of McCook
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man has served 365 days in jail, but now he is headed to prison for what could be another 40 years.

If 24-year old Maxwell Allen serves his full sentence he will be 64-years old when his sentence is complete.

A young woman was found unresponsive at a home in Curtis on June 16, 2020. Allen was arrested after 22-year old NCTA college student and Lincoln native Jamie Spratlen died. The Frontier County Sheriff’s Department and rescue support arrived in response to a 911 call. Allen was at the house when the responders arrived. Allen was never charged with Spratlen’s death. Allen’s grandfather, John Mabile of McCook, spoke with News 2 about his grandson.

Jamie Spratlen’s family declined an interview at the time of sentencing in Frontier County District Court.

Deputy County Attorney for Frontier County Whitney Linsteadt asked for a heavy penalty for Allen, saying she doubted his ability to be rehabilitated. She cited the Nebraska Supreme Court, saying it has upheld sentences in excess of twenty years for drug dealers of small quantities of dangerous drugs.

Judge James Doyle sentenced Allen to 25-years minimum and 30-years maximum for one Class 2 Felony, and 30-years minimum and 40-years maximum for a second Class 2 Felony. Allen initially faced five additional Class 4 felony charges, each of the five being dismissed before sentencing.

