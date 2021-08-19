24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man has served 365 days in jail, but now he is headed to prison for what could be another 40 years.

If 24-year old Maxwell Allen serves his full sentence he will be 64-years old when his sentence is complete.

A young woman was found unresponsive at a home in Curtis on June 16, 2020. Allen was arrested after 22-year old NCTA college student and Lincoln native Jamie Spratlen died. The Frontier County Sheriff’s Department and rescue support arrived in response to a 911 call. Allen was at the house when the responders arrived. Allen was never charged with Spratlen’s death. Allen’s grandfather, John Mabile of McCook, spoke with News 2 about his grandson.

“They tried sending it to the federal courts, but the federal courts wouldn’t take it because they didn’t have a murder case. A lot of people get away with a lot worse for less time. I just believe the sentence was much too high.”

Jamie Spratlen’s family declined an interview at the time of sentencing in Frontier County District Court.

I’m sorry about the young lady who passed away. I don’t want him to go and be set free because drug dealers are bad. Now Max did drugs, he sold drugs, but he is a kind loving young man, and a hard worker. I understand the young lady doesn’t have a second chance, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t have a second chance.

Deputy County Attorney for Frontier County Whitney Linsteadt asked for a heavy penalty for Allen, saying she doubted his ability to be rehabilitated. She cited the Nebraska Supreme Court, saying it has upheld sentences in excess of twenty years for drug dealers of small quantities of dangerous drugs.

Judge James Doyle sentenced Allen to 25-years minimum and 30-years maximum for one Class 2 Felony, and 30-years minimum and 40-years maximum for a second Class 2 Felony. Allen initially faced five additional Class 4 felony charges, each of the five being dismissed before sentencing.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.