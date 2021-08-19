Advertisement

Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison

Trenton Esch and his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.
Trenton Esch and his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The murder case against a Broken Bow man is closed as of Thursday afternoon.

45-year old Trenton Esch of Broken Bow will spend the rest of his life in a Nebraska prison. The sentence was handed down by District Judge Karin Noakes in the Custer County District Courtroom at 1:40 p.m., Thursday.

Esch was found guilty of murdering his stepmother Crystal Esch of Broken Bow in June by a jury of his peers. He shot and killed Mrs. Esch on July 11, 2020.

In addition to being sentenced to life for first degree murder, Esch is sentenced with 45-50 years in prison for use of a firearm to commit a felony and 45-50 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Esch has already served 406 days since being arrested for his crimes.

