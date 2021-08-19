Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The murder case against a Broken Bow man is closed as of Thursday afternoon.

45-year old Trenton Esch of Broken Bow will spend the rest of his life in a Nebraska prison. The sentence was handed down by District Judge Karin Noakes in the Custer County District Courtroom at 1:40 p.m., Thursday.

Esch was found guilty of murdering his stepmother Crystal Esch of Broken Bow in June by a jury of his peers. He shot and killed Mrs. Esch on July 11, 2020.

In addition to being sentenced to life for first degree murder, Esch is sentenced with 45-50 years in prison for use of a firearm to commit a felony and 45-50 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Esch has already served 406 days since being arrested for his crimes.

