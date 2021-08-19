Building Healthy Families Program to launch in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eighteen months into the pandemic, pediatricians across the country are seeing a troubling trend in children: kids gaining weight at unhealthy rates.

The community of North Platte is partnering with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Kearney as part of the Building Healthy Families program.

“This is really a good way for kids to really break out of that cycle that the pandemic started with of a lot of binge watching, TV and snacking just because there wasn’t a lot else to do,” said program director and coordinator Trudy Merritt. “So I really think this is absolutely a time where we can really make a difference for families who really found the pandemic really challenging to the overall health of their families.

The universities received a $2.5 million grant from the Center for Disease Control to develop a program to combat childhood obesity.

North Platte is one of six of communities across the state participating in the family-based pediatric weight management program.

“So much of why this type of problem exists in entire families is just a lifestyle and so the behavior modification piece not only helps families develop better habits within the 12-week program, but we follow up with them a full year out and that’s really the secret to the success of the program.,” Merrit said.

An informational meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 23 at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center. Eight families will be chosen for the first session. The child’s average weight must be between the 85th-95th percentile, which is considered obese, to be considered.

Families will work closely with four coordinators, two are from Great Plains Health. A second session is planned in the Spring.

For more information or to register visit buildinghealthyfamilies.us. or call 308-520-9754.

