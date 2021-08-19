Advertisement

Burger feed and auction to benefit family of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2010

A benefit dinner to honor the late husband of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2010 will be held at the Wild...
A benefit dinner to honor the late husband of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2010 will be held at the Wild West Arena Pavilion on Saturday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A benefit dinner to honor the late husband of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2010 will be held at the Wild West Arena Pavilion on Saturday.

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee, and Nebraskaland Days are coming together to co-host the benefit for Michelle Whitson and her family.

Michelle currently serves on the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association Board. Her husband, Blake, died unexpectedly in July.

The benefit begins with a celebration of life, followed by a free-will donation burger feed and silent auction. All proceeds will go to Michelle and her three daughters.

“Our organization is one that has kind of a family feel to it,” said David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days Executive Director. “Even the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association and the rodeo folks, those are all extended members of our family and so when one of our family members is hurting we like to try and find a way to be supportive.”

The celebration of life begins at 5 p.m. with the burger feed and auction to follow starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter, Brian Rosenthal, now facing child pornography charges
A conditional use permit for a horse race track and casino in North Platte passes with mayor's...
NP mayor breaks tie to clear way for horse race track and casino

Latest News

Jailed for burglary
North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
17 deaths on Nebraska roads in July
The Building Healthy Families program is an obesity treatment program that helps families...
Building Healthy Families Program to launch in North Platte
The silent auction table at the Gift of Hope Annual fundraiser.
Gift of Hope holds annual fundraiser
Big Red Friday fundraiser
Big Red Friday fundraiser