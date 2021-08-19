Burger feed and auction to benefit family of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2010

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A benefit dinner to honor the late husband of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2010 will be held at the Wild West Arena Pavilion on Saturday.

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee, and Nebraskaland Days are coming together to co-host the benefit for Michelle Whitson and her family.

Michelle currently serves on the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association Board. Her husband, Blake, died unexpectedly in July.

The benefit begins with a celebration of life, followed by a free-will donation burger feed and silent auction. All proceeds will go to Michelle and her three daughters.

“Our organization is one that has kind of a family feel to it,” said David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days Executive Director. “Even the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association and the rodeo folks, those are all extended members of our family and so when one of our family members is hurting we like to try and find a way to be supportive.”

The celebration of life begins at 5 p.m. with the burger feed and auction to follow starting at 6 p.m.

