Coming Soon: Brigham’s Taproom

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wild Bill’s Family Fun Center is making way for a new restaurant.

Crews are currently remodeling what used to be Blitz. It will now be called Brigham’s Taproom.

The restaurant will feature an outdoor patio, a wide variety of unique burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, as well as beer on tap from Kinkaider Brewing Co. in Broken Bow.

The owners and managers of Wild Bill’s say rebranding was necessary.

“It’s really kind of fun when you start to look at North Platte and the collective energy and positivity that is being set forth in the community in a sense and what we’re seeing done,” said Ginger Ady, Brigham’s marketing and events coordinator. “We’re super excited about the apartments that are going to be over at the mall and just everything that is going to be done there that is super exciting, as well as the hard working and amazing group of people that have done a phenomenal job with the downtown area. I think we have amazing things coming for us here in North Platte and Brigham’s is just really happy to be a part of that.”

A fun fact: Brigham’s is named after one of Buffalo Bill’s favorite horses.

Godfather’s Pizza will still be available for pick-up and delivery. Brigham’s is set to open on Monday.

