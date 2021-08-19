Gift of Hope holds annual fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On August 14, many people gathered in the Ag building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds for Gift of Hope’s annual fundraiser.

“It doesn’t surprise me that so many people want to help,” said Holly Howe, Member of Gift of Hope Board of Directors. “I guarantee if I was in a room of 1,000 people and asked ‘who’s life has been touched by cancer?’ Everyone’s hand would be raised.”

Gift of Hope’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people with cancer and their families. The organization recruits volunteers to help cancer patients accomplish tasks made difficult or impossible by their illness.

Proceeds from the Gift of Hope fundraisers, along with donations, help patients reach their financial commitments. In addition to the fundraiser, Gift of Hope collects and distributes medical hardware such as wheelchairs, walkers, etc.

All funds received will help families in Western Nebraska.

