Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts slams President Biden’s nursing home vaccine mandate

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By Amber Little
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts said he encourages people to get the vaccine but is against government mandates.

“Nursing homes have already had numerous opportunities to offer the vaccine to residents and staff,” said Governor Ricketts.  “We encourage everyone to get the vaccine, and if you have concerns talk to you doctor.  The heavy hand of government should not force vaccinations.  Nebraska already has a shortage of healthcare workers, and the President’s mandate will push people out of the industry and only make it more difficult to take care of our elderly and most vulnerable.”

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Amid talk of the mandate, some nursing homes in Lincoln went ahead and issued their own vaccine requirements. Sumner Place and Tabitha announced Wednesday that staff members must be vaccinated no later than the end of October. However, there are medical and religious exemptions.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter, Brian Rosenthal, now facing child pornography charges
A conditional use permit for a horse race track and casino in North Platte passes with mayor's...
NP mayor breaks tie to clear way for horse race track and casino

Latest News

KNOP Severe Outlook 8-19-2021
Increasing clouds with severe weather on tap
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
WCDHD keeps color coded COVID dashboard