No third dose for most, yet

Facts about a COVID-19 booster
Understanding the third dose, and who is now eligible.
Understanding the third dose, and who is now eligible.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With all the information going around about the availability of COVID-19 booster shots, West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden wants people to understand who can and cannot get a booster at this time.

Vanderheiden explains that currently only immunocompromised people are eligible for a third shot, and only those immunocompromised people who had the Moderna of Pfizer shot may get a third dose.

According to Vanderheiden, several agencies must first make their stance on the third dose for the general population. Once the CDC, FDA, and ACIP make a decision on the dosage, a letter will go out to the National Department of Health and Human Services. This must all happen before anyone in the general population can get the third dose. Once this happens, local health departments, such as WCDHD, may begin giving third doses.

Vanderheiden believes the approval for a third dose for the general population will happen, but until it does, only people with a suppressed immune system can get the third dose.

In addition, there is no guidance yet on people who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, therefore, no third dose is currently available for anyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday in an address to the nation, he expects the third dose to be available for the general population by September 20.

