North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
28-year old Kaitlyn Blaesi
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Maxwell burglary is solved after a North Platte woman admitted to stealing jewelry from a Maxwell home.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, 28-year old Kaitlyn Blaesi sold jewelry to a local jeweler matching the description of items stolen, valuing $11,000. The jeweler reported the incident and a deputy questioned Blaesi who admitted to the crime.
Blaesi was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with burglary.
The Sheriff’s Department reports that the a majority of the jewelry was recovered and eventually will be returned to its rightful owner.
