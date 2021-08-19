North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Maxwell burglary is solved after a North Platte woman admitted to stealing jewelry from a Maxwell home.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, 28-year old Kaitlyn Blaesi sold jewelry to a local jeweler matching the description of items stolen, valuing $11,000. The jeweler reported the incident and a deputy questioned Blaesi who admitted to the crime.

Blaesi was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with burglary.

The Sheriff’s Department reports that the a majority of the jewelry was recovered and eventually will be returned to its rightful owner.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.