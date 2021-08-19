Advertisement

Ogallala to host community block party

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The community of Ogallala is planting the seeds, growing the future and yielding results for Keith County kids.

Communities for Kids is sponsoring the community block party that will center around the family and early childhood development.

The two day event will not only feature a community baby shower, illusions, tricks, fun and laughs, but it will also connect families to resources while teaching kids learning skills through play.

“We feel like there’s been a big disconnect; sometimes what educators might understand about how children learn best and just best practices maybe has not been as available to families in kind of a friendly format,” said Heather Orth, Prairie View School Title I Teacher. “So that was one of our big things is, let’s make sure that this is something where you’re coming, it’s fun and it’s educational.”

The event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. mountain time at Open Range Patio Grill. The program will feature local change agents and State Senator Matt Williams. Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and meals will be available.

The community block party will be held at Prairie View School from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. mountain time. There will be interactive booths, games and door prizes. The event is free.

Ogallala community block party