Advertisement

Preparations underway for Nebraska’s Biggest Little Rodeo

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska’s Biggest Little Rodeo takes center stage at the Logan County Fairgrounds this weekend, with plenty of activities for families and the community to enjoy.

Friday’s ranch rodeo typically draws around 1,500 people from around the area. The festivities continue bright and early on Saturday with slack and a pork chop breakfast.

“There will be a cornhole tournament and volleyball tournament at the park and in the morning there is also a 5K run,” said Logan County Ag Society President Kris Norem. “Then Saturday night at 6 o’clock muttin’ bustin starts and a chicken scramble for the kids.”

The coronation of the rodeo queen is also set for Friday night.

You can buy tickets at Arnold Insurance, Town and Country and at several locations in Stapleton.

Logan County Fair on Facebook

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
Madison Middle School was placed on lockout Monday morning due to potential threat.
Madison Middle School placed on lockout due to potential threat Monday
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter, Brian Rosenthal, now facing child pornography charges

Latest News

A community block party will be held in Ogallala this weekend that will center around the...
Ogallala to host community block party
The West Central District Health Department is still keeping track of COVID-19 cases on a...
WCDHD keeps color coded COVID-19 dashboard
Coming Soon: Brigham's Taproom
Ogallala community block party