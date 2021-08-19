Preparations underway for Nebraska’s Biggest Little Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska’s Biggest Little Rodeo takes center stage at the Logan County Fairgrounds this weekend, with plenty of activities for families and the community to enjoy.

Friday’s ranch rodeo typically draws around 1,500 people from around the area. The festivities continue bright and early on Saturday with slack and a pork chop breakfast.

“There will be a cornhole tournament and volleyball tournament at the park and in the morning there is also a 5K run,” said Logan County Ag Society President Kris Norem. “Then Saturday night at 6 o’clock muttin’ bustin starts and a chicken scramble for the kids.”

The coronation of the rodeo queen is also set for Friday night.

You can buy tickets at Arnold Insurance, Town and Country and at several locations in Stapleton.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.