Severe thunderstorms Thursday evening wih cooler and calmer Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) - Severe thunderstorms are the concern Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The National Weather Service has placed the following areas under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. central time for the following counties.

Severe Thunderstom Watch posted for portions of the area until 8:00PM CDT/7:00PM MDT (Andre Brooks)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the whole region under a slight chance of severe weather. This means scattered severe storms are all possible today with damaging winds of 60 to 70mph or greater, hail up to baseball size or greater, heavy rain ,and frequent lightning.

Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight chance of severe weather (Andre Brooks)

The timing for the severe weather will be between Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The storms should move out of the area by early Friday morning.

Severe Weather timing for the area (Andre Brooks)

After the storms Thursday night, the area should clear out with cooler temperatures come Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday highs across the region with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.