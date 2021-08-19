Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms Thursday evening wih cooler and calmer Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) - Severe thunderstorms are the concern Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The National Weather Service has placed the following areas under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. central time for the following counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the whole region under a slight chance of severe weather. This means scattered severe storms are all possible today with damaging winds of 60 to 70mph or greater, hail up to baseball size or greater, heavy rain ,and frequent lightning.

The timing for the severe weather will be between Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The storms should move out of the area by early Friday morning.

After the storms Thursday night, the area should clear out with cooler temperatures come Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

