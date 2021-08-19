Advertisement

Supporting the Huskers and Ronald McDonald House Charities

Buy a Husker flag, help a Nebraska family
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On August 19, the Golden Spike Tower kicked off the “Big Red Friday” fundraiser by raising a Husker flag. It’s part of a partnership designed to spread awareness for an official fundraiser on August 27.

Big Red Friday is a fundraiser hosted by Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) in Omaha. Husker fans can visit any McDonald’s restaurant across Nebraska to purchase a personal-sized Husker flag.

“They are truly helping their neighbors when they buy flags next Friday at McDonald’s,” said Hunter Samuels, RMHC Stewardship and Communication Manager. “It’s not just showing Husker’s spirit but showing that helping hand. That’s what we are all about.”

The Ronald McDonald House in Omaha has helped numerous Nebraska families, including families from North Platte and the surrounding area.

“My daughter got really sick, and we found out it was E-Coli,” said Holly Williams, General Manager North Platte McDonald’s. “They took her to Omaha, and we stayed there for almost two weeks. We were put up at the Ronald McDonald House, and it was good to know we had a place to stay. I could focus on my baby getting healthy. It is a place that will take care of you and remove the stress off your plate.”

This year’s Big Red Friday fundraiser is Friday, August 27, the day before the Husker’s first home game. All proceeds generated on Big Red Friday will be benefiting RMHC families across Nebraska and helping keep families close in their time of need.

“I feel proud that I am a member of the McDonald’s team,” said Williams. “Seeing both sides of this gives me a greater appreciation.”

