Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter, Brian Rosenthal, now facing child pornography charges
A conditional use permit for a horse race track and casino in North Platte passes with mayor's...
NP mayor breaks tie to clear way for horse race track and casino

Latest News

Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, said a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Man appeared to have detonator
KNOP Severe Outlook 8-19-2021
Increasing clouds with severe weather on tap
COVID-19 vaccinations
Gov. Ricketts slams President Biden’s nursing home vaccine mandate
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says