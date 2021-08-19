Advertisement

WCDHD keeps color coded COVID-19 dashboard

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Although the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed this week that it isn’t bringing back the COVID-19 data dashboard in the near future, some districts are still keeping track of this data.

DHHS was able to publish the dashboard previously as Nebraska was under a state of emergency declared by Governor Pete Ricketts. It was taken down on June 30.

However, the West Central District Health Department still keeps track of positivity rates, as well as vaccine rates on a weekly basis with their CDC color coded dashboard.

“We know that there is a huge uptick in some of our other states like Mississippi and Alabama,” said Shannon Vandeheiden, WCDHD executive director. “I believe Alabama as of last week, they were right around 31 percent and we know what they are dealing with, we know there are other states who are at capacity with hospitalizations and things along that line. Our rate right now at a local level, our jurisdiction of six counties is the same as the lowest state in the United States, so I just challenge us to really do our part because we have that ability to do that. If you can get vaccinated, do get vaccinated, and the other thing is, if you are sick don’t go to work, don’t go to school.”

As of this week, there are currently 107 positive cases throughout the district, which is up from 72 last week.

West Central District Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard

