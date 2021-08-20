Advertisement

“Back 2 School Bash” week at North Platte Public Schools

North Platte Public Schools Foundation
The North Platte Public School Foundation and Back 2 School Bash
The North Platte Public School Foundation and Back 2 School Bash(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Now that school is back in swing for North Platte Public Schools, the activities are underway with next week shaping up to be a fun one. It’s the “Back 2 School Bash” week, presented by FNBO and Weathercraft.

  • Monday - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation is kicking of “Change Wars” at local elementary schools
  • Tuesday - It’s “Dine Out to Donate,” for NPPS at Runza, Another Round, and Double Dips. Each business is donating 10 percent of sales to the Foundation for students.
  • Wednesday - NPPSF Online Auction begins and runs through Friday, August 27 at 8:45 p.m.
  • Friday - Two events: The “NPPSF Backyard BBQ Competition,” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. before the Bulldogs take on the Aurora Huskies. Tickets at the gate for the BBQ are $10 for adults and $5 for students. AND - “Education After Hours” at the Prairie Arts Center from 7:30-9:30 p.m., supporting public education and recognizing six distinguished alumni.

We have some amazing alumni coming back to North Platte next Friday so if we could figure out some coverage all week that would be great. I would love for them to be interviewed on Friday the 27th around 6:30 prior to the game starting.

Find out more at nppsf.org/events

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Jailed for burglary
North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
Trenton Esch and his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.
Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison
Brigham's Taproom is set to open Monday at Wild Bill's Family Fun Center.
Coming Soon: Brigham’s Taproom

Latest News

KNOP FORECAST MAP 8-20-2021
Cooler and calmer, more sunshine as we approach the weekend
McDonald's restaurant in North Platte.
Supporting the Huskers and Ronald McDonald House Charities
Jailed for burglary
North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
17 deaths on Nebraska roads in July