“Back 2 School Bash” week at North Platte Public Schools

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Now that school is back in swing for North Platte Public Schools, the activities are underway with next week shaping up to be a fun one. It’s the “Back 2 School Bash” week, presented by FNBO and Weathercraft.

Monday - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation is kicking of “Change Wars” at local elementary schools

Tuesday - It’s “Dine Out to Donate,” for NPPS at Runza, Another Round, and Double Dips. Each business is donating 10 percent of sales to the Foundation for students.

Wednesday - NPPSF Online Auction begins and runs through Friday, August 27 at 8:45 p.m.

Friday - Two events: The “NPPSF Backyard BBQ Competition,” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. before the Bulldogs take on the Aurora Huskies. Tickets at the gate for the BBQ are $10 for adults and $5 for students. AND - “Education After Hours” at the Prairie Arts Center from 7:30-9:30 p.m., supporting public education and recognizing six distinguished alumni.

Find out more at nppsf.org/events

