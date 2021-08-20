Advertisement

Huskers set for annual red-white scrimmage

The 2021 Nebraska volleyball team poses for a fun team photo on media day at the Devaney Center...
The 2021 Nebraska volleyball team poses for a fun team photo on media day at the Devaney Center in Lincoln on Saturday, 8/7/21.(Rex Smith)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will hold its annual Red-White Scrimmage this Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with first serve set for 6 p.m. The scrimmage is open to the public, and a limited number of $10 tickets are available for purchase online at //Huskers.com/tickets or by phone at (800) 8-BIG-RED. Four hundred fans will receive a 2021 volleyball season poster Saturday at the Devaney Center.

The scrimmage will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network+ and Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren Cook West on the call. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary. Huskers Radio Network will carry the match on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Trenton Esch and his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.
Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison
Jailed for burglary
North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
Brigham's Taproom is set to open Monday at Wild Bill's Family Fun Center.
Coming Soon: Brigham’s Taproom

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Paxton
Pigskin Preview: Paxton
Nebraska soccer defeats W. Illinois
Nebraska soccer wins season opener over Western Illinois
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations