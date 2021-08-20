Advertisement

Lincoln and Jefferson Elemetaries operating under “Playbook Guidelines” for North Platte Public School District

Mask Mandate for two local elementary school
A mandatory mask mandate for Jefferson Elementary will go into effect Monday after two students...
A mandatory mask mandate for Jefferson Elementary will go into effect Monday after two students test positive for COVID-19.(KY3)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School District is implementing guidelines for two public elementary schools. Lincoln Elementary is under a mask mandate now, and Jefferson begins a mask mandate on Monday after students at both schools tested positive for COVID-19.

An e-mail went out to staff and parents Friday.

“Due to increased school-wide positive COVID –19 spread and exposure to the virus averaging above the 10% threshold, Jefferson Elementary will transition to mandatory face-covering mandates effective Monday.”

Principal Jeff Ellsworth, Jefferson Elementary

In the e-mail, Ellsworth asked parents to supply their own face coverings for their students for the remainder of the mandate.

The following guidelines were also provided in Ellsworth’s email:

Guidelines for Face-Covering Mandate and Decreasing Spread:

  • The mandate applies to all students, staff, and anyone entering the building at any time.
  • This mandate is in effect for a minimum of the next 21 consecutive days (September 10).
  • Self-Screening is Required (see below)
  • Correctly wear, self-supplied, face-covering for the duration of the mandate
  • Stay home and seek medical guidance if you, your student, or a family member exhibits COVID symptoms.

In addition, the e-mail reminded staff and students to:

  • Wear face-coverings
  • Physically Distance when possible
  • Increase hand hygiene
  • Not allow outside deliveries of food or other non-essential items

Smith says Lincoln Elementary students will complete the mask mandate on September 9, and Jefferson on September 10, if the spread of COVID-19 is stopped. She encourages everyone to self-screen every morning and to reach out to a health care provider if showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Trenton Esch and his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.
Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison
Jailed for burglary
North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
Brigham's Taproom is set to open Monday at Wild Bill's Family Fun Center.
Coming Soon: Brigham’s Taproom

Latest News

Florida Georgia Line cancels their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021
High temperatures Saturday for the region
Pleasant Friday evening, with a beautiful Saturday too
KNOP FORECAST MAP 8-20-2021
Cooler and calmer, more sunshine as we approach the weekend
Powerball adding 3rd weekly drawing to build bigger jackpots