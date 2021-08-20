Lincoln and Jefferson Elemetaries operating under “Playbook Guidelines” for North Platte Public School District
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School District is implementing guidelines for two public elementary schools. Lincoln Elementary is under a mask mandate now, and Jefferson begins a mask mandate on Monday after students at both schools tested positive for COVID-19.
An e-mail went out to staff and parents Friday.
“Due to increased school-wide positive COVID –19 spread and exposure to the virus averaging above the 10% threshold, Jefferson Elementary will transition to mandatory face-covering mandates effective Monday.”
In the e-mail, Ellsworth asked parents to supply their own face coverings for their students for the remainder of the mandate.
The following guidelines were also provided in Ellsworth’s email:
Guidelines for Face-Covering Mandate and Decreasing Spread:
- The mandate applies to all students, staff, and anyone entering the building at any time.
- This mandate is in effect for a minimum of the next 21 consecutive days (September 10).
- Self-Screening is Required (see below)
- Correctly wear, self-supplied, face-covering for the duration of the mandate
- Stay home and seek medical guidance if you, your student, or a family member exhibits COVID symptoms.
In addition, the e-mail reminded staff and students to:
- Wear face-coverings
- Physically Distance when possible
- Increase hand hygiene
- Not allow outside deliveries of food or other non-essential items
Smith says Lincoln Elementary students will complete the mask mandate on September 9, and Jefferson on September 10, if the spread of COVID-19 is stopped. She encourages everyone to self-screen every morning and to reach out to a health care provider if showing any symptoms of COVID-19.
