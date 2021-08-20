Lincoln and Jefferson Elemetaries operating under “Playbook Guidelines” for North Platte Public School District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School District is implementing guidelines for two public elementary schools. Lincoln Elementary is under a mask mandate now, and Jefferson begins a mask mandate on Monday after students at both schools tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are doing everything we can to have a safe, healthy, and in-person system for learning.”

An e-mail went out to staff and parents Friday.

“Due to increased school-wide positive COVID –19 spread and exposure to the virus averaging above the 10% threshold, Jefferson Elementary will transition to mandatory face-covering mandates effective Monday.”

In the e-mail, Ellsworth asked parents to supply their own face coverings for their students for the remainder of the mandate.

The following guidelines were also provided in Ellsworth’s email:

Guidelines for Face-Covering Mandate and Decreasing Spread:

The mandate applies to all students, staff, and anyone entering the building at any time.

This mandate is in effect for a minimum of the next 21 consecutive days (September 10).

Self-Screening is Required (see below)

Correctly wear, self-supplied, face-covering for the duration of the mandate

Stay home and seek medical guidance if you, your student, or a family member exhibits COVID symptoms.

In addition, the e-mail reminded staff and students to:

Wear face-coverings

Physically Distance when possible

Increase hand hygiene

Not allow outside deliveries of food or other non-essential items

Smith says Lincoln Elementary students will complete the mask mandate on September 9, and Jefferson on September 10, if the spread of COVID-19 is stopped. She encourages everyone to self-screen every morning and to reach out to a health care provider if showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

“We have vulnerable people in our school, and people who may not show symptoms, but are carriers, who have vulnerable people at home. We just want to be safe, healthy, and in-person for learning.”

