LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Soccer opened the 2021 season with a 3-0 win over Western Illinois.

Sophomore Reagan Raabe led the Huskers with a pair of goals. Freshman Allison Napora also found the back of the net near the end of the first half.

'53 | Raabe puts the Huskers up 3 after Weber slots her in! 💥 pic.twitter.com/sDfMqM42LY — Nebraska Soccer (@NebraskaSoccer) August 20, 2021

Strong start.



Time to finish. pic.twitter.com/JFi81Rwdpy — Nebraska Soccer (@NebraskaSoccer) August 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.