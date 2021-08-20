Pigskin Preview: Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tigers won the district title last season in their first season in the six-man division. Head Coach of the Tigers, Scott Jorgensen and the rest of the team are looking to repeat in the 2021 season.

“Last year was our first year in six-man and we came in and did some wonderful things and a lot of our kids are coming back with the experience of seeing what the would look like,” says Jorgensen.

Losing their starting quarterback, Keegan Schow, to graduation Coach Jorgensen is looking for someone to step up and replace him. However, Coach Jorgensen is not necessarily looking to just one person to fill that role, but multiple players on the team to potentially fill the quarterback spot.

“You know a lot of it with six-man is just everyone is really kind of the quarterback back there ya know we’ve kinda tweaked a few things from last year to put the ball into our play makers hands so that way not one person is technically gonna be that quarterback it might be one person one play, but then a couple plays later we might have someone else in there taking that snap doing something. So, it’s kinda nice having that versatility so far,” Jorgensen says.

Last season the Tiger’s defense gave up an average of 36 points a game. Looking to make improvements on that side of the ball for this season, Coach Jorgensen said the team is hard at work trying to work on their open field tackling and teamwork.

“Last year a lot of points we gave up was just out in the open field and I think that was due to the transition between eight man and six man and so a lot of our defensive drills so far this year have just been how you operate in space how do you work with another teammate so that way you can work together to bring down the ball carrier,” Jorgensen explains.

The team will open their season again against a top ranked Cody-Kilgore team. Last year the Tigers fell in their season opener to Cody-Kilgore, this season they are hoping to start things off on a better note and set the tone for their 2021 season.

“Coming out again against Cody-Kilgore’s preseason number one in a few newspapers it’s a tall task that we’ve got to accomplish there but ya know we told the boys the other day at practice if you wanna be the best you gotta go through the best and beat em’. It’s a good thing opening up against Cody and they return pretty much their whole team but ya know, they’re also losing a couple kids and we’re gonna you know hopefully open up and give them a game,” explains Jorgensen.

Though every coaches goal for their team is to win championships, and certainly coach Jorgensen’s goal for his Tigers this season is to win districts again, he also wants to see his team progressively getting better throughout the season.

“Ya know just progress. Ya know each week we have to be, we’ve got to be better. We’ve gotta be the better team at getting better each week and if we do that we’re gonna have a very successful season so its just making progress getting better each week that’s the number one thing and then the chips will fall where they will ,” says Jorgensen.

The Paxton Tigers are set to open their season on Aug. 27 at home against Cody-Kilgore.

