Advertisement

Pleasant Friday evening, with a beautiful Saturday too

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - It has been a pleasant Friday across the region with sunny skies and fall-like temperatures. Temperatures as of the 2 p.m. hour, were in the upeer 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures across the region as of 2:55PM CDT/1:55PM MDT
Temperatures across the region as of 2:55PM CDT/1:55PM MDT(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures Friday night will drop in the upper 40s to low 50s with clear to mostly clear skies, feeling even more fall-like.

Low temperatures across the region Friday night
Low temperatures across the region Friday night(Andre Brooks)

Conditions will continue to look beautiful for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with more sunny skies.

High temperatures Saturday for the region
High temperatures Saturday for the region(Andre Brooks)

Throughout the rest of the weekend and into early next week, tmperatures will be on the rebound with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with more dry conditions. Later next week, there could be another opportunity for some more showers and thunderstorms in the North Platte region.

7 day outlook North Platte
7 day outlook North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day Scottsbluff
7 day Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Trenton Esch and his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.
Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison
Jailed for burglary
North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
Brigham's Taproom is set to open Monday at Wild Bill's Family Fun Center.
Coming Soon: Brigham’s Taproom

Latest News

KNOP FORECAST MAP 8-20-2021
Cooler and calmer, more sunshine as we approach the weekend
KNOP Severe Outlook 8-19-2021
Increasing clouds with severe weather on tap
Highs by Wednesday afternoon are forecast to sit in the low 90s to lower 100s.
Wednesday Forecast: Rinse and repeat with more hot, hazy weather
Hot and hazy weather for Wednesday with rain chances arriving Thursday into Friday.
John's Tuesday Evening Forecast