Pleasant Friday evening, with a beautiful Saturday too

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - It has been a pleasant Friday across the region with sunny skies and fall-like temperatures. Temperatures as of the 2 p.m. hour, were in the upeer 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures across the region as of 2:55PM CDT/1:55PM MDT (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures Friday night will drop in the upper 40s to low 50s with clear to mostly clear skies, feeling even more fall-like.

Low temperatures across the region Friday night (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will continue to look beautiful for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with more sunny skies.

High temperatures Saturday for the region (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the rest of the weekend and into early next week, tmperatures will be on the rebound with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with more dry conditions. Later next week, there could be another opportunity for some more showers and thunderstorms in the North Platte region.

7 day outlook North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

