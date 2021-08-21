Bringing music to the Sutherland Rodeo Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A bar located in Sutherland is hosting a music festival at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Longhorn Music Festival will have country music artists Randy Houser, along with special guests Casey Donahew and Nebraska’s own DJ Bidwell.

“I have owned the Longhorn bar for five and half years,” said Timothy Aden Longhorn Bar Owner. “We have hosted street dances, and I have always wondered can we have a concert here at the rodeo grounds?”

In the past eighty years, this is the first concert hosted in the Sutherland Rodeo Arena. The Longhorn Music Festival will give concert lovers an up-close and personal experience.

“We are expecting a crowd of two to three thousand and that will just bring more money in town. Overall, this will be fun for the community,” said Aden.

Tickets are on sale now for $45. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $55. Gates open on Saturday at 5 p.m. Visit LonghornFest2021.Eventbrite.com for more information.

