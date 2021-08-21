Advertisement

Bringing music to the Sutherland Rodeo Arena

Longhorn Music Festival
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A bar located in Sutherland is hosting a music festival at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Longhorn Music Festival will have country music artists Randy Houser, along with special guests Casey Donahew and Nebraska’s own DJ Bidwell.

“I have owned the Longhorn bar for five and half years,” said Timothy Aden Longhorn Bar Owner. “We have hosted street dances, and I have always wondered can we have a concert here at the rodeo grounds?”

In the past eighty years, this is the first concert hosted in the Sutherland Rodeo Arena. The Longhorn Music Festival will give concert lovers an up-close and personal experience.

“We are expecting a crowd of two to three thousand and that will just bring more money in town. Overall, this will be fun for the community,” said Aden.

Tickets are on sale now for $45. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $55. Gates open on Saturday at 5 p.m. Visit LonghornFest2021.Eventbrite.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Trenton Esch and his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.
Broken Bow man sentenced to life in prison
Jailed for burglary
North Platte woman arrested for Maxwell jewelry theft
Brigham's Taproom is set to open Monday at Wild Bill's Family Fun Center.
Coming Soon: Brigham’s Taproom

Latest News

Iowa man sues Nebraska sheriff after pepper ball blinded him
US Cellular gives complimentary snacks to movie goers.
US Cellular hosts Movie Under the Stars
Florida Georgia Line cancels their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021
High temperatures Saturday for the region
Pleasant Friday evening, with a beautiful Saturday too