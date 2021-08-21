NPPD responds to crash near W. Rodeo Road and N. Buffolo Bill Avenue
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash near west Rodeo Road and north Buffalo Bill Avenue on Saturday just after 9 a.m.
According to a reporter on the scene, traffic is moving and a tow truck is on location.
This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to NBC Nebraska 2 for the latest details.
