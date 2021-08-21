Pigskin Preview: Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The start of the Maxwell Wildcat’s 2021 football season is right around the corner. The team is ready for a fresh start this year as they went 1-6 last season. For wanting to start fresh, the team is in a great position to do that as they begin this season with a brand new coach. This will be Eamonn Feeney’s first year as Head Coach of the Maxwell Wildcats. His message to his team this season is going to be focus on what is in front of you, not what is behind.

“It’s a new year. There’s no reason to look back on last year. That years gone, you’re an entirely new team and this is your year to do something totally different,” says Feeney.

Senior Quarterback Jack Meyer, says he thinks the team struggled last season due to defensive errors. Not being able to close games was a big reason for the team’s losing record last season. Meyer says that is something the team is working very hard to fix this preseason.

“I think our defense was a big part of why we lost games last year. The first game against Perkins County we had the lead at halftime and we just didn’t show up in the second half and it was mostly on the defensive side of the ball so I think that’s something we can improve on,” Meyer says.

How is the team planning on sharpening the defensive side of the ball for this season? Coach Feeney says it’s simple, they just have to get back to the basics.

“Pushing a lot of fundamentals. Trying to teach them to stay gap sound, to play assignment football and not allow big gash plays like that,” Feeney explains.

There were some big gaps left by last year’s graduating Seniors including; Dalton Whisenhunt, Connor McKeeman and Luke Howitt. Feeney explains who he feels the key play makers will be this season to step up and replace them.

“We got a couple guys that are gonna try and do that job we’re gonna do a little running back by committee we’ve got Jacob Toby who’s gonna take some snaps, Tyler Neal and then Levi Huffman as well,” says Feeney.

As for Jack Meyer, he plans to use his Senior year to find his voice. His goal for himself this season, more than anything else, is to become a more vocal leader on the field and at practice. He wants to help the younger players along and be a role model for them.

“Being vocal on both sides of the ball. Just as a Senior it’s my responsibility to step up and be a leader, help kids out, help younger guys out. We have a lot of younger guys this year so be vocal,” Meyer explains.

The Wildcats kick off their season on the road against Perkins County on Aug. 27.

