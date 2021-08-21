Advertisement

US Cellular hosts Movie Under the Stars

US Cellular gives complimentary snacks to movie goers.
US Cellular gives complimentary snacks to movie goers.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local business is bringing Nebraska communities together through various community events. On Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, US Cellular is hosting a drive-in movie at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. . This “Movie Under the Stars” experience is screening “Shrek 2” for 160 vehicles free of charge each night.

“I am really excited to have something that we can bring back to our hometown and give back to our community, so all the families can be involved,” said Holly Wendell, Store Manager of North Platte US Cellular. “It is exciting that this is free and people don’t have to be a US Cellular member. It is just something to give back a little.”

Details are available at drivein.uscellular.com. There are still spots available for Saturday night’s movie showing. Anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, which is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parking spots are strategically mapped to ensure the best viewing angles and distances for peak safety. Audio is enabled through each car’s FM radio. On-site attendants will guide vehicles to their parking spots and check that everyone follows safety guidelines.

US Cellular will bring a custom, 52-foot screen to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds parking lot for the movie. The lot opens at 7 p.m. for an 8:30 p.m. show time each night.

In addition to free entry, US Cellular will provide each vehicle with popular movie snacks.

