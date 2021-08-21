Advertisement

A warmer Sunday and early week ahead with sunny skies

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP) - A perfect, fall-like day has been observed across the region Saturday, with temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures across the area as of 3:05PM CDT/2:05PM MDT
Temperatures across the area as of 3:05PM CDT/2:05PM MDT(Andre Brooks)

The pattern is about to change with temperatures rebounding closer to average for Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s regionwide. Sunny skies are in the forecast as well. This is due an area of high pressure shifting to the east of us, which is going to allow temperatures to rise from the 70s to the 90s.

High temperatures across the region for Sunday
High temperatures across the region for Sunday(Andre Brooks)

Temperaures will continue to rise in the early to mid part of the week, with sunny skies. Some rain is in the forecast for the latter part of the week.

7 day North Platte
7 day North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day for Scottsbluff
7 day for Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

