8 rabbits rescued, 25 found dead in Omaha home

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eight rabbits have been rescued from an Omaha home where more than 25 others were found dead.

The Omaha World-Herald reports police and animal control officers also rescued two dogs from the home Thursday.

The Nebraska Humane Society is taking care of the rescued animals. Animal control officers got a search warrant for the house after getting tips that the home was unsafe and unsanitary. Animal control referred the case to the Douglas County attorney to decide whether to file charges.

