Isolated strong storms for extreme eastern portions of our area, sunny and warm elsewhere Sunday evening into Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- A couple of our eastern counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 PM CDT. This includes Custer and Frontier Counties. Damaging winds and hail are the main issues for Sunday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer and Frontier Counties until 10PM CDT (Andre Brooks)

For the rest of the region Sunday evening, will be cooling off into the low to mid 60s in the late evening with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Hourly Forecast for the region Sunday evening (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures as of 5 p.m. Central time, were are in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region, with plentiful sunshine and slight breezy conditions.

Temperatures as of 5:30PM CDT/ 4:30PM MDT (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will continue being warm and mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. There will some breezy and hazy conditions for our western regions.

Highs in the region for Monday. Upper 80s to mid 90s are expected. (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.