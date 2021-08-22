Advertisement

Last night for Nebraska’s Biggest Little Rodeo

The sign outside the Logan County fairgrounds about the 2021 Biggest Little Rodeo.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska’s biggest little rodeo concluded on August 21 in Stapleton. Earlier in the day, the Logan County Parade held on Main Street brought to Stapleton community together while getting people excited about the final events. The North Platte Shrine Club came out to celebrate the local community festival.

The final night of the rodeo included a fashion show bake sale, 4H livestock sale, chicken races and mutton busting. The rodeo was the final event for this year’s Nebraska’s biggest little rodeo.

