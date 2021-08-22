Nebraska blanks Missouri on the road, 5-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KOLN) - The Nebraska soccer team (2-0-0) recorded its first road win since 2019 as it picked up the second-straight shutout of the season with a 5-0 triumph over Missouri at Walton Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Eleanor Dale scored one goal in each half to help put away the Tigers, who fell to 0-2-0 overall. In the 14th minute, Dale received a left-sided lateral pass from fellow sophomore Reagan Raabe, dribbled and punched the ball into the back of the net.

Dale scored her second goal of the season and of the game in the 50th minute. Freshman Abbey Schwarz made a leading pass from center field, and Dale broke through the defense and found the bottom left corner of the net. Schwarz has now recorded an assist in each of the season’s first two games.

In the 56th minute, senior Theresa Pujado scored her fourth career goal as she shot the ball through traffic and past the diving Tiger goalie, Isabella Alessio. The Huskers continued the strong attack, and their pressure on the net rattled the Missouri defense, forcing an own goal in the 59th minute and third goal in 10 minutes of play.

Raabe followed with a goal of her own in the 67th minute, amassing three goals in two games, as she gathered Gwen Lane’s corner kick and headed the ball into the top right corner of the goal, increasing the Husker lead to 5-0.

Nebraska’s offense outshot Missouri 13-8, including an 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk earned her second career start and win for the Huskers as she recorded three saves in 69:36 minutes of play. Junior Makinzie Short entered the game in relief of Hauk and tallied an impressive save in the 72nd minute, increasing her career save total to 33.

Next up, the Huskers stay on the road and return to action next week as they face Baylor on Thursday, Aug. 26 in Waco, Texas. The match, set to be televised on ESPN+/Big 12 Now, will kick off at 7:00 p.m. (CT).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.