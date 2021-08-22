Advertisement

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban

A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.
A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.(Spoon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.

The band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 Des Moines show, The Des Moines Register reported. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon wrote in the Instagram post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pole crash
NPPD responds to crash near W. Rodeo Road and N. Buffolo Bill Avenue
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
A mandatory mask mandate for Jefferson Elementary will go into effect Monday after two students...
Lincoln and Jefferson Elemetaries operating under “Playbook Guidelines” for North Platte Public School District
The Longhorn bar promoting the Longhorn Music Festival on August 21.
Bringing music to the Sutherland Rodeo Arena
US Cellular gives complimentary snacks to movie goers.
US Cellular hosts Movie Under the Stars

Latest News

The sign outside the Logan County fairgrounds about the 2021 Biggest Little Rodeo.
Last night for Nebraska’s Biggest Little Rodeo
High temperatures across the region for Sunday
A warmer Sunday and early week ahead with sunny skies
pole crash
NPPD responds to crash near W. Rodeo Road and N. Buffolo Bill Avenue
Lincoln Family returns home from Afghanistan
Lincoln Family returns home from Afghanistan