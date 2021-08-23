Advertisement

Big Ten teams will have to forfeit if unable to play due to COVID-19

(WTVG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If a Big Ten team is unable to play a game this season due to COVID-19, they’ll have to take it as a loss. Monday morning the conference released its new policy that will require a team to forfeit the game if unable to play due to COVID-19.

“The conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings. If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”

Big Ten

2021-22 BIG TEN CONFERENCE FORFEITURE POLICY

Interim Guidance for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)  (Adopted and effective from 8/20/21 until rescinded by the Administrators Council.)

  1. Competition Involving Two Teams.  If a team is unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a forfeit by the team unable to participate and shall not be rescheduled.  In such case, the team unable to participate shall be assessed a “loss,” its opponent a “win,” and Conference standings shall be adjusted accordingly.
  2. Competition Involving Two Teams.  If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, and is unable to be rescheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”
  3. Competition Involving Three or More Teams.  If a team is unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and team performance in the competition impacts Conference standings, a team unable to participate due to COVID-19 will be considered to have forfeited the competition.  In such case, a team unable to participate shall be assessed a “loss,” each of its opponents a “win,” and Conference standings shall be adjusted accordingly.  If team performance in the competition does not impact Conference standings and/or the involved sport is one in which there are no Conference standings, no further action shall be taken.

READ MORE: FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

