Hastings Mayor wants to invite Afghan refugees

Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte has asked for Governor Ricketts help in moving Afghan refugees to Nebraska.(City of Hastings website)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mayor Corey Stutte wants Afghan refugees to become part of the Hastings community and Nebraska at large.

In a letter to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts posted Monday on Facebook, Stutte asked for the governor’s help in inviting Afghan refugees to Nebraska.

Stutte wrote in part, “I believe we can play a role in welcoming those partners and their families to our country. As plans to resettle Afghan refugees continue to unfold at the federal level, I’d like to request that we explore options on assisting at the state and local levels.”

The mayor also referred to Nebraska’s chronic labor shortage, writing, “...every time we talk about growing Nebraska and growing Hastings, workforce shortages come up in our discussions. I believe that as we help integrate refugees into Hastings, we can also help place them in jobs that help our employers and help us grow our community.”

Stutte also pointed to the possibility of temporary housing at the Hastings Regional Center. “Building 3 at the site has dozen of secure bedrooms, offices, kitchens , bathrooms and dining areas that were in use until March 2021.....I believe it could be put back online quickly.”

In the letter, Stutte called on Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, State Senator Steve Halloran, U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, Congressman Adrian Smith and other federal agencies to help refugees transition into Nebraska.

Governor Ricketts’ office had not responded to Stutte’s letter as of late Monday afternoon.

