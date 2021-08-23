Isolated strong storms Monday evening with warm and partly cloudy conditions Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- The area Monday afternoon seen partly cloudy conditions with some isolated showers in the eastern portions of the area.

Some isolated showers Northeast of North Platte and around the Broken Bow region (Andre Brooks)

The temperatures across the region as of the 2 p.m. Central time hour were in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and some breezy conditions.

Temperatures across the area as of 2:40 PM CDT/ 1:40 PM MDT. (Andre Brooks)

Some of the area will be experiencing this evening a chance of an isolated severe storm or two. Any strong storm will produce a damaging wind gust between 50 to 60 mph and hail of nickel to quarter sized. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the region under a marginal risk of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas under a marginal chance of severe weather (Andre Brooks)

O nTuesday, temperatures will be warmer than they were on Monday with sunny to partly cloudy conditions areawide with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Some haze will be a problem for the western portions of the region due to the wildfires north and west of the region.

Highs for the area Tuesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

