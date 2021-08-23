Isolated strong storms Monday evening with warm and partly cloudy conditions Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- The area Monday afternoon seen partly cloudy conditions with some isolated showers in the eastern portions of the area.
The temperatures across the region as of the 2 p.m. Central time hour were in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and some breezy conditions.
Some of the area will be experiencing this evening a chance of an isolated severe storm or two. Any strong storm will produce a damaging wind gust between 50 to 60 mph and hail of nickel to quarter sized. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the region under a marginal risk of severe weather.
O nTuesday, temperatures will be warmer than they were on Monday with sunny to partly cloudy conditions areawide with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Some haze will be a problem for the western portions of the region due to the wildfires north and west of the region.
