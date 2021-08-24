Advertisement

Hershey residents seek answers after last week’s storm

Residents who live on the northwest side of Hershey want answers after their homes continue to...
Residents who live on the northwest side of Hershey want answers after their homes continue to flood following heavy rains.(Kevin Hendricks)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday’s storms brought some much needed moisture to Great Nebraska. However, with chances for more storms on the way, that’s not news homeowners on the northwest side of Hershey want to hear.

Marvin Border has lived in his home on Sunset Avenue for the past 31 years and has experienced his fair share of high water, but nothing quite like last week.

“My rain gauge is right over there and I got 2.4 inches of rain and I’ve had bigger rains than that,” Broeder said “Since the overpass, I’ve had it flood five or six times.”

He said its been a continuous problem particularly over the last five years.

“It doesn’t come out from under the overpass, it builds up, and it comes right across the neighbors field and right through my yard,” said Broeder.

Broeder said he’s taken his plight for help to village board members and county board members.

“I have been to the Army Corps of Engineers, I’ve been to the state, and called the governors office, everybody tells me it’s my problem,” he said.

Kevin Hendricks is the Pastor at Hershey Baptist Church, which is located on Sunset Avenue. Hendricks also lives down the street from the church.

“We have a horse over here across the street and we have hay over there and it ruined our hay, so it did cause damage,” said Hendricks. “He (Broeder) also has thousands of dollars of damage.”

Hendricks said he’s still trying to assess the damage at the church.

“We’re not sure, we have to tear into the walls,” he said. “I normally wouldn’t complain about something like this but, this was just insane and nobody wants to take responsibility for it. It’s going to happen again because of the way the culverts are built out here.”

According to weather reports, the Village of Hershey received 2.52 inches of rain Thursday. So far, the community has received 15 to 20 inches of rain this year, which is a few inches above average from the last several years.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
pole crash
NPPD responds to crash near W. Rodeo Road and N. Buffolo Bill Avenue
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19
8 rabbits rescued, 25 found dead in Omaha home
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii

Latest News

Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Lincoln County Commissioners implement changes to budget and COVID-19 policies
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte has asked for Governor Ricketts help in moving Afghan refugees to...
Hastings Mayor wants to invite Afghan refugees
Highs for the area Tuesday afternoon
Isolated strong storms Monday evening with warm and partly cloudy conditions Tuesday
Source: Gray News Media
Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health discuss COVID-19 vaccine’s FDA approval