Hershey residents seek answers after last week’s storm

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday’s storms brought some much needed moisture to Great Nebraska. However, with chances for more storms on the way, that’s not news homeowners on the northwest side of Hershey want to hear.

Marvin Border has lived in his home on Sunset Avenue for the past 31 years and has experienced his fair share of high water, but nothing quite like last week.

“My rain gauge is right over there and I got 2.4 inches of rain and I’ve had bigger rains than that,” Broeder said “Since the overpass, I’ve had it flood five or six times.”

He said its been a continuous problem particularly over the last five years.

“It doesn’t come out from under the overpass, it builds up, and it comes right across the neighbors field and right through my yard,” said Broeder.

Broeder said he’s taken his plight for help to village board members and county board members.

“I have been to the Army Corps of Engineers, I’ve been to the state, and called the governors office, everybody tells me it’s my problem,” he said.

Kevin Hendricks is the Pastor at Hershey Baptist Church, which is located on Sunset Avenue. Hendricks also lives down the street from the church.

“We have a horse over here across the street and we have hay over there and it ruined our hay, so it did cause damage,” said Hendricks. “He (Broeder) also has thousands of dollars of damage.”

Hendricks said he’s still trying to assess the damage at the church.

“We’re not sure, we have to tear into the walls,” he said. “I normally wouldn’t complain about something like this but, this was just insane and nobody wants to take responsibility for it. It’s going to happen again because of the way the culverts are built out here.”

According to weather reports, the Village of Hershey received 2.52 inches of rain Thursday. So far, the community has received 15 to 20 inches of rain this year, which is a few inches above average from the last several years.

