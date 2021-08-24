Advertisement

Lincoln County Commissioners implement changes to budget and COVID-19 policies

Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners discussed changes to the 2022-2023 budgets and extending COVID-19 protocols on Monday. The commissioners shared their thoughts on whether or not to increase the budget limit. A 1% increase would affect the county’s baseline and future spending.

“Even with the 1% if we have voted for it, which we did not, we want to be fiscally responsible and function as a county government,” said Kent Weems, Lincoln County Commissioner District 2.

According to the commissioners, this situation causes a rippling effect where they are forced to find places to make budget cuts.

“It is hard to set aside money for inflations, cost of living, equipment pricing and fossil fuels because those things impact your budget,” said Weems. “Last week, we knew we would need to cut some expenses. I am not sure how we will do that.”

After an increase of COVID cases in the community, the Lincoln County Commissioners extended their policy supporting county employees.

“We will pass a resolution to extend the COVID leave just to make people aware and motivate them to do the right thing and stay home if they have been exposed,” said Weems.

The next Lincoln County Commissioner meeting is Aug. 30 at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

