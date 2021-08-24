Advertisement

Men and Warriors arm wrestling in North Platte

“Grip like men, fight like warriors”
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a new club in town, and the motto is, “Grip like men, fight like warriors.”

Scott Nicholson is teaching people the techniques of arm wrestling.

If you’d like to join NIcholson and the “club of guys that are awesome,” call him at 308-221-0182 or find him at scottnicholson104 on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents who live on the northwest side of Hershey want answers after their homes continue to...
Hershey residents seek answers after last week’s storm
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii
Big Ten teams will have to forfeit if unable to play due to COVID-19
Lincoln County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Lincoln County Commissioners implement changes to budget and COVID-19 policies

Latest News

change wars
North Platte elementary students having “Change Wars”
KNOP Forecast Map 8-23-2021
Sunny skies and hot temps Tuesday; Then more storm chances
Hershey residents want answers after Thursday's storm
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Lincoln County Commissioners implement changes to budget and COVID-19 policies