Men and Warriors arm wrestling in North Platte
“Grip like men, fight like warriors”
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a new club in town, and the motto is, “Grip like men, fight like warriors.”
Scott Nicholson is teaching people the techniques of arm wrestling.
If you’d like to join NIcholson and the “club of guys that are awesome,” call him at 308-221-0182 or find him at scottnicholson104 on Instagram.
