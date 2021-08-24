Men and Warriors arm wrestling in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a new club in town, and the motto is, “Grip like men, fight like warriors.”

Scott Nicholson is teaching people the techniques of arm wrestling.

“If you want to come here and try to prove that you’re the strongest man in town, well you probably already are. If you want to come down here learn about arm wrestling and learn how to do it right, and enjoy joining up with a club of guys that are awesome to hang around, come down and see us, and we’ll teach you what we know.”

If you’d like to join NIcholson and the “club of guys that are awesome,” call him at 308-221-0182 or find him at scottnicholson104 on Instagram.

