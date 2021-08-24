Advertisement

Missouri man drowns in Lake Michigan after saving 2 boys

Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in...
Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in distress.(Source: Colby Lysne/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after rescuing two young relatives from the choppy waters of Lake Michigan is the fourth person to drown in the lake this summer in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Racine.

Racine County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the man who drowned Sunday as 40-year-old Thomas Walker, though they didn’t say where in Missouri he lived.

Authorities say Walker went into the lake at North Beach to rescue the boys. The children made it out of the water, but Walker did not.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions that day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents who live on the northwest side of Hershey want answers after their homes continue to...
Hershey residents seek answers after last week’s storm
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii
Big Ten teams will have to forfeit if unable to play due to COVID-19
Lincoln County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Lincoln County Commissioners implement changes to budget and COVID-19 policies

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Animal Science Professor and Ranch Horse Team Coach Jo Hergenreder displays her mask of horse...
Walk-in clinic for the college community and public in Curtis
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s...
TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan evacuations
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring