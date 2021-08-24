Advertisement

North Platte elementary students having “Change Wars”

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The school year is in full swing and so is Back 2 School Bash Week for the North Platte Public School District.

Elementary students are competing to collect the most change. However in true 2021 fashion, online donations are accepted.

Each winning class will be honored with a march around the NPHS Track, as well as bragging rights.

Fifty percent of the money collected will go back to each school, while the other half will support foundation programs that benefit students and educators across the district.

McDonald Elementary Principal Kim Flanders says the money benefits all parties involved.

“The most exciting part is that part of the funds that come back from our change wars comes directly back to our schools. Speaking for McDonald Elementary, we’re excited because the funds we’re going to receive this year, we’re going to allocate towards including more flexible seating for our students amd supporting our newly formed STEM after school club here at McDonald.”

Kim Flanders, McDonald Elementary Principal

Other Back 2 School Bash Week events include a dine-in or take-out dinner Tuesday at Runza, Double Dips or Another Round where 10 percent of the proceeds will go back to the schools. There is also an online auction beginning on Wednesday. Text NPPSD to 71760 to receive a link to the items available. The district asks you to wait until Wednesday before doing so.

