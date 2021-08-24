Pigskin Preview: Sandhills Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks are gearing up for what they’re hoping will be a much better season than last year. After going 4-5 last season Head Coach Luke Connell attributes that to the change of pace the team experienced. Last season was the first season the team played in the six man division, as they had played in the eight man division the previous years. With a year of experience under their belt Coach Connell thinks the team is ready to tackle the season.

“I thought we competed well I thought we learned a little bit more about what we need to be, I guess the nuances of eight man. But overall ya know we just, we’re just trying to develop a winning culture and then that’s the step forward that last year was,” says Connell.

Though the team only has one Senior returning this season, they have a whole host of underclassmen coming back that will be real assets to the team.

“We got Coy Johnston is our returning all district linebacker he’s kinda the real deal. Cooper Barnum’s our only Senior, we’ve only got one Senior on the team and he’s playing well for us. Cole Kramer’s taking over at quarterback... all of our upperclassmen; Caleb Burnside, Jackson Star, Tad Demott all those guys are really coming on strong for us,” explains Connell.

When it comes to the keys to success for this season, Connell says there are two big ones; staying healthy and keeping positive attitudes. Coach Connell says every team every season will face bumps in the road, but it’s the positive attitudes that will keep them on the right track when they hit them.

“You know we’re just gonna have to number one stay healthy. We’re a really young team except for probably our top eight and so we need to keep those eight and so we need to keep those eight healthy and just keep on with that,” Connell says.

Last season the Mavericks threw more than any other team in the state according to Coach Connell. The Mavs only rushed for an average of 77 yards a game. This year however the team is planning on trying something different, their plan, running the ball more.

“Last year we threw the ball a lot and that was our game plan that’s what we had for play makers for our abilities is we passed the ball a lot, we passed the ball more than anybody in the state. This year we’re switching things up a little bit and yeah we’re gonna run the ball a little bit and I promise you we’re gonna run more than 77 yards a game,” Connell explains.

Coach Connell says the motto for the team this year comes from an old Proverb, “iron sharpen iron.” This means each player on the team pushing each other to get better every single day. Connell feels if the team can develop that kind of team culture, they will be on the road to success this season.

“We gotta keep on being good on good out there and really for me the most important thing is this culture that we’re building. There’s gonna be bumps along the way and we know that we’ve got teams in our district that are phenomenal right now. We just gotta take it game by game, week by week and not let the bad things happen turn into multiple bad things,” Connell says.

The Sandhills Valley Mavericks open their season on the road in Hyannis on Aug. 26.

