Subjects sought for questioning in Cherry County

Press Release
Kilmer and Wittmuss wanted by Nebraska State Patrol for questioning.
Kilmer and Wittmuss wanted by Nebraska State Patrol for questioning.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - UPDATE: Kevin Kilmer has been located.

NSP continues seeking information on the whereabouts of Ruth Wittmuss, 52, 5′1″, 130 lbs, black hair, blue eyes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding the location of two persons last seen in Cherry County. Investigators are attempting to speak with both subjects regarding an incident that reportedly occurred overnight in Cherry County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at (308) 535-8057. The subjects are:

  • Kevin Kilmer, 25, approximately 5′9″ in height and weighing 140 pounds. Kilmer has multi-colored haired and blue eyes.
  • Ruth Wittmuss, 52, approximately 5′1″ in height and weighing 130 pounds. Wittmuss has black hair and blue eyes.

Further information will be released regarding the reported incident when possible. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at (308) 535-8057.

