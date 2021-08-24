Advertisement

Walk-in clinic for the college community and public in Curtis

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Animal Science Professor and Ranch Horse Team Coach Jo Hergenreder displays her mask of horse and rider.
Animal Science Professor and Ranch Horse Team Coach Jo Hergenreder displays her mask of horse and rider. She keeps it handy for use in the office and classroom.(Crawford / NCTA News)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A walk-in clinic for the college community and public to receive a first Covid-19 vaccination will be Tuesday, August 31 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Any individual who has not been vaccinated is welcome. The clinic is free of charge.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by the Southwest Public Health Department at the NCTA campus from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Union. The second shot will be given September 21, at same times and location.

Register at https://vaccinate.ne.gov or call the health department in McCook at 308-345-4223. For minors ages 18 and under, a consent form signed by a parent or guardian will be needed.

Vaccinations are not required for students to attend NCTA, which is part of the University of Nebraska system. As the Delta variant is evident, NU President Ted Carter recommends vaccinations for all who frequent NU premises.

Aggie students moved to campus and Curtis this weekend as NCTA classes began Monday. Students, staff, faculty, and routine users of the campus were to take the saliva-based entry test during a four-day period.

The baseline for start of the semester will assist administrators in decision-making should additional health precautions be necessary, said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.

“We want to keep our ‘bubble’ at NCTA safe for everyone,” Gossen said. “Depending on the results of the tests this week, we will then determine if additional random or required testing will be conducted on campus.”

All individuals and teams traveling as a part of NCTA must test prior to and after off-campus travel.

Students and campus individuals who interact with outside groups participating in campus events such as Discovery Days, FFA contests or public programs, will be tested.

Vaccinations are not required but are encouraged. Facial masks are not required but recommended for anyone in close proximity indoors, or those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated.

