Advertisement

Walmart launches new local delivery service to other retailers

Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings...
Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers. Now, drivers making Walmart delivers could also be delivering packages from other stores.(Phil Anderson)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers.

Now, drivers making Walmart deliveries could also be delivering packages from other stores.

“Be it delivering goods from a local bakery to auto supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus on doing what they do best, leaving delivery speed and efficiency to us,” said Senior Vice President Tom Ward in a news release.

Walmart says it has already established several agreements with retail clients and is still accepting new partners.

Walmart launched its delivery service three years ago. The company says it now reaches nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Residents who live on the northwest side of Hershey want answers after their homes continue to...
Hershey residents seek answers after last week’s storm
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii
Big Ten teams will have to forfeit if unable to play due to COVID-19
Lincoln County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile
Outside the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Lincoln County Commissioners implement changes to budget and COVID-19 policies

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Animal Science Professor and Ranch Horse Team Coach Jo Hergenreder displays her mask of horse...
Walk-in clinic for the college community and public in Curtis
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s...
TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan evacuations
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring