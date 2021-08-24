Warm Tuesday evening with a slightly cooler Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) -Tuesday afternoon was a warm to hot day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with plentiful sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Temperatures across the region as of 2:55PM CDT/ 1:55PM MDT Tuesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

The temperatures for the rest of Tuesday eveining will be dropping from the 90s into the mid to upper 60s with clear to partly ccloudy conditions regionwide. A slight breeze is also possible Tuesday evening too.

Tuesday evening hourly forecast for the region (Andre Brooks)

Conditions across the region will slightly change for Wednesday and the reason for that is that a weak cold front will be passing through the area overnight Tuesday. This will allow for temperatures to be slightly cooler for Wednesday.

Current surface map showing a weak cold front approaching the area (Andre Brooks)

Wednesday highs areawide will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the west and northwest, which will allow for slightly cooler conditions.

Highs for the region for Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

