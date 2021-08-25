Check presented to North Platte Area Children’s Museum

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Children’s Museum was presented with a check worth $1,915.75 as part of the money brought in during the first ever Kidz Fest at Rail Days.

Events included live music from the String Beans and face painting by the NPHS cheerleading squad.

The money will be used for museum renovations and day-to-day functions. After a successful turnout on their first outing, the museum hopes to do Kidz Fest and other events in the future.

“This was the first time with us doing the Rail Days. It was a great partnership. We do hope to continue this in the future. This was our first one for us. The Children’s Museum does other events throughout the year. We do a trivia night. We do two of those annually, but this is our first time with Fun Fest and it was a great event.”

