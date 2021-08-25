Advertisement

Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one...
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.(Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a limited time, anyone who shows their vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says they wanted to find a way to show support for people who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.

This offer is only valid from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, but all vaccinated customers can still get one free glazed doughnut for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Residents who live on the northwest side of Hershey want answers after their homes continue to...
Hershey residents seek answers after last week’s storm
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
One of the posts from the account bearing Brian Warden’s name says he would do the interviews...
Florida doctor accused of offering $50 mask opt-out letters on Facebook for schoolchildren
Dry fields in North Platte
Drought conditions affecting crops and water levels
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan