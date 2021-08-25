Advertisement

Valentine man arrested for first degree murder

Kevin Kilmer
Kevin Kilmer(Nebraska State Patrol)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Valentine man for murder following a search and investigation Tuesday in Cherry County.

Early Tuesday morning, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol during their investigation.

Tuesday morning, law enforcement sought the public’s assistance to locate two individuals believed to have been involved in the disturbance in Kilgore. Troopers were able to locate one of the subjects, Kevin Kilmer, 25, of Valentine, early Tuesday afternoon, as he was hiding in a wooded area. NSP said he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Valentine for medical clearance due to extreme temperatures.

According to NSP, later Tuesday, the second subject, Ruth Wittmuss, 52, was located deceased of an apparent homicide.

After further investigation, Kevin Kilmer has been arrested for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Kilmer has been lodged in Cherry County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Ruth Wittmuss
Ruth Wittmuss(NSP)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Residents who live on the northwest side of Hershey want answers after their homes continue to...
Hershey residents seek answers after last week’s storm
Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke could get up to 60 years in prison...
Former State Fair finance director convicted of theft
KNOP Weather Outlook 8-25-2021
The heat breaks slightly with isolated storms Wednesday
Check presentation
Check presented to North Platte Area Children’s Museum
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands