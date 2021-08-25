Valentine man arrested for first degree murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Valentine man for murder following a search and investigation Tuesday in Cherry County.

Early Tuesday morning, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol during their investigation.

Tuesday morning, law enforcement sought the public’s assistance to locate two individuals believed to have been involved in the disturbance in Kilgore. Troopers were able to locate one of the subjects, Kevin Kilmer, 25, of Valentine, early Tuesday afternoon, as he was hiding in a wooded area. NSP said he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Valentine for medical clearance due to extreme temperatures.

According to NSP, later Tuesday, the second subject, Ruth Wittmuss, 52, was located deceased of an apparent homicide.

After further investigation, Kevin Kilmer has been arrested for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Kilmer has been lodged in Cherry County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Ruth Wittmuss (NSP)

